Wake County to follow Cooper’s stay-at-home order starting May 1

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) – Wake County is set to let its stay-at-home order expire on April 30 – only then to follow the governor’s similar executive order.

Wake County Board of Commissioners Chairman Greg Ford signed a proclamation Wednesday morning which allows the county’s order to lapse which then makes the county’s municipalities follow Gov. Roy Cooper’s executive order.

The Town of Apex is expected to issue its own proclamation, county officials said.

“We put our order in place in late March to slow the spread of COVID-19 in Wake County, one day before the Governor issued the state-wide Stay-at-Home order,” said Ford. “Our community was affected first by the virus, making it vital that we act more swiftly. But now that there is community spread and we are all fighting to slow the spread collectively, it’s appropriate to follow the state’s order, which provides some additional flexibility to our residents.”

Raleigh Parks, Recreation and Cultural Resources Department will keep Lake Wheeler, Annie Louise Wilkerson Nature Reserve Park, and Durant Nature Preserve closed through May 31. All park amenities are also closed through at least May 31. Open spaces at parks and greenways will remain open.

Cooper extended his stay-at-home order to May 8.

As of Wednesday afternoon, Wake County currently has 796 known positive cases of coronavirus and 16 deaths are being attributed to the disease.

