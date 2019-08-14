Wake County to hold community meetings for private well owners amid lab results

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) – Wake County will hold a series of community meetings to help private well owners understand tests run for contaminants.

Staff will also help residents with their next steps depending on the test results.

Wake County Environmental Services will hold the first community meeting at the Wake County Human Services Center, 10 Sunnybrook Rd., from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m.

Meetings will be held every Thursday through Aug. 29.

“These meetings are the best way for people who have questions about their well water test results to get answers,” said Groundwater Protection and Wells Manager Evan Kane. “We’re going to help you read your results, understand the potential risks and decide what you want to do next.”

In June, it was announced the county would be sending notices to thousands of owners of private wells urging them to get testing done for various contaminants that could have potential health impacts.

The contaminants are naturally-occurring and found in the eastern half of the county.

Evan Kane, manager of groundwater protection and wells for the county’s department of environmental services, says there are about 20,000 wells in the “vulnerable area.”

“We’ve found that uranium and some related elements are the most common chemical contaminants in Wake County water,” he said. “We’re trying to increase awareness among well users about the prevalence of these contaminants.”

Well owners should bring a copy of their water test results for staff to review, along with a pen and paper to take notes. Space is limited, so attendees are asked to RSVP online.

Wake County released a 30-minute YouTube video that outlines the situation and answers common questions.

Resources Available Online

To help well owners decide whether their water needs treatment for uranium, radon or radium, Wake County has posted a table of safe drinking water standards and health-based guidelines online.

More headlines from CBS17.com: