RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — The Wake County Board of Commissioners will honor Deputy Ned Byrd on Monday during a board meeting.
Byrd was shot and killed in the line of duty late Thursday night. There’s no information available about a possible suspect or motive.
The Wake County Commission meeting is planned for 2 p.m. Monday in room 2700, on the second floor of the Wake County Justice Center.
“Our thoughts and deepest sympathies are with Deputy Ned Byrd’s family, friends and the law enforcement community as they mourn his loss in a senseless act of violence,” Wake County Chair Sig Hutchinson said in a statement on behalf of all the commissioners.
Byrd first joined the sheriff’s office in 2009 as a detention officer. Donnie Harrison was the sheriff at the time and Harrison said Byrd’s goal was to become a deputy. He reached that goal in March 2018.
Below is the rest of the statement from the Wake County Board of Commissioners:
Officer Byrd died while protecting the community he served and will always be remembered for his selfless sacrifice. Right now, the Wake County Sheriff’s Office and its partners are working around the clock to bring the shooter to justice.
We ask the community to remember, that every shift, men and women across Wake County are pinning on their shield and walking out the door to protect us, hoping they will come home safely. Gun violence not only affects community members, but it also targets law enforcement officers, and we need to work together to ensure these public servants have the tools, training and support to help keep them out of harm’s way.
Let us honor the brave men and women whose futures were cut short in the line of duty.”