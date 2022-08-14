RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — The Wake County Board of Commissioners will honor Deputy Ned Byrd on Monday during a board meeting.

Byrd was shot and killed in the line of duty late Thursday night. There’s no information available about a possible suspect or motive.

The Wake County Commission meeting is planned for 2 p.m. Monday in room 2700, on the second floor of the Wake County Justice Center.

“Our thoughts and deepest sympathies are with Deputy Ned Byrd’s family, friends and the law enforcement community as they mourn his loss in a senseless act of violence,” Wake County Chair Sig Hutchinson said in a statement on behalf of all the commissioners.

Byrd first joined the sheriff’s office in 2009 as a detention officer. Donnie Harrison was the sheriff at the time and Harrison said Byrd’s goal was to become a deputy. He reached that goal in March 2018.

