Wake County to host ‘Ask the Doc’ virtual panel focusing on COVID-19 and the vaccine for kids

RALEIGH, N.C. — Wake County Public Health is hosting a virtual panel Thursday where you can ask pediatricians and health experts about COVID-19, its impact on children and the vaccine.

Wake County is inviting parents to join its “Ask the Doc” series for a special edition focusing on kids and COVID-19.

The panel starts at 7 p.m. and you can watch here: Facebook.com/WakeGov or Youtube.com/WakeGov.

This comes as pediatricians say they’re getting tons of questions about when the vaccine could become available.

The U.S. Food and Drug Administration is expected to consider approving doses for children ages 5 to 11 as early as next week.

If the Centers for Disease Control issues a final recommendation in favor of the vaccine, which could happen in a couple of weeks, the White House says it’s working to fast track the vials to thousands of doctors’ offices and pharmacies and hundreds of children’s hospitals across the nation.