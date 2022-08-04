RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — The Wake County Public Health Department announced that it will host a walk-in monkeypox vaccination event this Saturday.

The department said the walk-in event will be held on Saturday from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. at the Wake County Public Health Center at 10 Sunnybrook Road in Raleigh.

The monkeypox vaccination event is open for adults 18 and older that meet the following eligibility requirements:

People who have been in close physical contact with someone who has been diagnosed with monkeypox in the past 14 days

Men who have sexual intercourse with men, or transgender individuals within the past 90 days who report having multiple or anonymous sex partners, being diagnosed with an STI, or having been pre-exposed to HIV

A brief screening will take place before administering the vaccine. Wake County Public Health currently has around 550 doses and will distribute them until the supply is gone.

Masks must be worn at all times while in the Public Health Center.