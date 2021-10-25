Wake County to offer all 3 COVID-19 booster shots beginning Monday

RALEIGH, N.C. — Wake County Public Health will offer all three COVID-19 booster shots starting Monday.

The county says you’ll need to make an appointment to get your shot. It’s being offered at all five of its clinics.

The Centers for Disease Control says you’re eligible for the Pfizer or Moderna shot if you’re 65 and older, have underlying medical conditions, or live or work in high-risk settings. You must be fully vaccinated for more than six months to get the Pfizer or Moderna booster.

For Johnson & Johnson, boosters are recommended for people 18 and older who were vaccinated more than two months ago.

The health department says you must bring your vaccine card to get the shot.

To sign up, click here: Get Your COVID-19 Shot! | Wake County Government.