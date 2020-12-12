Wake County to offer free drive-thru COVID-19 testing at various parks starting Monday

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — Wake County health officials announced Friday they will offer no-cost COVID-19 testing in parks in Raleigh and other areas starting Monday.

Sections of the parking lots at parks will host drive-thru testing for a week at a time at each location, according to a news release from Wake County officials.

“Thanks to these partnerships with area parks and recreation departments, we’re able to offer new locations right in heart of communities across the county,” Eugene Chalwe, Wake County’s COVID-19 operations manager, said in the release.

The testing in parks will run from Monday through Saturday.

The parks chosen for the first week are:

Green Road Park at 4201 Green Rd. in Raleigh

Barwell Road Park at 5857 Barwell Park Dr. in Raleigh

Lions Park at 516 Dennis Ave. in Raleigh

On Mondays, testing will begin at 11 a.m. and continue through 4:30 p.m.

On Tuesdays through Saturdays, the public can drive up any time between 8:30 a.m. and 4:30 p.m.

No appointment is necessary.

Each week the testing will move to three or four other parks, rotating throughout the county, the news release said.