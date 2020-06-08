Wake County to offer free drive-thru COVID-19 testing for at-risk residents in Wendell

WENDELL, N.C. (WNCN) – The Wake County Public Health Division is once again expanding its free drive-thru COVID-19 testing for at-risk residents.

Beginning on Thursday and ending on Saturday, public health staff will test at-risk residents for COVID-19 at Hephzibah Baptist Church in Wendell.

The church, which is located at 1794 Wendell Blvd., will host the testing from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. on those three days.

To sign up, people must first visit the county testing website and select a date and time slot. They must then complete a registration form. The completed form must be printed or saved in an email for access at the testing site.

According to the release, tests are reserved for those who:

Have COVID-like symptoms, including fever, cough, shortness of breath, nausea or vomiting, and loss of smell

Have been in close contact with a known positive case of COVID-19

Are healthcare workers or first responders

Work in high-risk settings like long-term care facilities, correctional facilities or homeless shelters

Are 65 years old or older

Have underlying health conditions

Are a member of a vulnerable or historically marginalized population

Are a frontline worker in a setting where social distancing is difficult

“Drive-thru testing provides a great opportunity to offer testing to people who may not have access elsewhere,” Chris Kippes, Wake County Public Health Division director, said in a news release. “It’s a streamlined process — we can move a lot of people through quickly and maintain a safe environment for our workers and patients.”

