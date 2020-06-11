Wake County to offer free drive-thru COVID-19 testing for at-risk residents in Zebulon, Wendell

ZEBULON, N.C. (WNCN) – The Wake County Public Health Division is once again expanding its free drive-thru COVID-19 testing for at-risk residents.

Zebulon Magnet Middle School will be the site of free testing on June 15 and June 16.

The school is located at 1000 Shepard School Road and will host the testing from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. on those two days.

To sign up, people must first visit the county testing website and select a date and time slot. They must then complete a registration form. The completed form must be printed or saved in an email for access at the testing site.

Testing is also available Friday and Saturday at Hephzibah Baptist Church in Wendell. Spots are filling up quickly, especially in the mornings, so click here to register now.

According to the release, tests are reserved for those who:

Have COVID-like symptoms, including fever, cough, shortness of breath, nausea or vomiting, and loss of smell

Have been in close contact with a known positive case of COVID-19

Are healthcare workers or first responders

Work in high-risk settings like long-term care facilities, correctional facilities or homeless shelters

Are 65 years old or older

Have underlying health conditions

Are a member of a vulnerable or historically marginalized population

Are a frontline worker in a setting where social distancing is difficult

“Drive-thru testing provides a great opportunity to offer testing to people who may not have access elsewhere,” Chris Kippes, Wake County Public Health Division director, said in a news release. “It’s a streamlined process — we can move a lot of people through quickly and maintain a safe environment for our workers and patients.”

