Wake County to offer more free COVID-19 drive-thru testing at Sunnybrook parking deck

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) – Wake County has added more drive-thru COVID-19 testing events at the Sunnybrook parking deck.
The deck, located in Raleigh at 2925 Holston Lane, has been the site of drive-thru testing events for months.
Testing will run again from Sept. 21-22 and Sept. 24-26. Appointments are available in half-hour intervals from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. with 400 testing slots available, according to a Wake County news release.
The service is free, but sign-up is required.
To sign up, people must first visit the county testing website and select a date and time slot.
They must then complete a registration form. The completed form must be printed or saved in an email for access at the testing site.
According to the release, tests are reserved for those who:
- Have COVID-like symptoms, including fever, cough, shortness of breath, nausea or vomiting, and loss of smell
- Have been in close contact with a known positive case of COVID-19
- Are healthcare workers or first responders
- Work in high-risk settings like long-term care facilities, correctional facilities or homeless shelters
- Are 65 years old or older
- Have underlying health conditions
- Are a member of a vulnerable or historically marginalized population
- Are a frontline worker in a setting where social distancing is difficult
