RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — Wake County Public Health is getting ready to offer the updated COVID-19 boosters.

These updated boosters will be for children six months and older, according to a Wednesday news release.

The shipments of both Pfizer-BioNTech and Moderna vaccines has arrived, according to officials. Families will be able to begin scheduling appointments for their children on Friday.

Wake County Public Health Director Rebecca Kaufman shared how the updated boosters can help the area healthcare system.

“Our healthcare system is taking a hard hit with a surge in COVID-19, Flu and RSV cases across our community,” Kaufman said. “These updated boosters can help prevent your little one from getting seriously ill or hospitalized with COVID-19 and ensure our hospitals have pediatric beds available for those who need them.”

Officials said any child between six months and five years who have had the Moderna two-dose primary series will be eligible to get the new booster two months after the first two shots.

If your child got the Pfizer vaccine and are between six months and four years, officials said that vaccine is given in three separate doses. Any child who has complete the three doses is not currently eligible for the updated booster, according to officials.

For more information on scheduling a COVID-9 vaccine appointment in Wake County, click here.