Wake County to open 2 free COVID-19 testing sites in downtown, southeast Raleigh this weekend

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) – Residents who live near downtown or southeast Raleigh will now have an easy way to get a COVID-19 test.

According to a release, Wake County has teamed up with Raleigh Gethsemane Seventh-Day Adventist Church and Davie Street Presbyterian Church to provide free drive-thru testing this weekend.

“We want to make testing easily available in the communities where access may be limited – such as southeast Raleigh or near downtown,” said Wake County Medical Director Dr. Kim McDonald in the release. “Partnering with these churches will allow people who need a COVID-19 test to get one conveniently and safely.”

The drive-in testing sites will be open Saturday and Sunday from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Appointments can be made online in 30-minute intervals.

The service is free, but sign-up is required.

People must first visit the county testing website and select a date and time slot.

Raleigh Gethsemane is located at 2525 Sanderford Road in southeast Raleigh. Davie Street Presbyterian is located at 300 E. Davie St. near downtown Raleigh.

Raleigh Gethsemane will also be handing out 100 emergency food boxes – 50 on Saturday, 50 on Sunday. The boxes will be handed out on a first-come, first-served basis to those who are getting tested.

According to the release, tests are reserved for those who:

Have COVID-like symptoms, including fever, cough, shortness of breath, nausea or vomiting, and loss of smell

Have been in close contact with a known positive case of COVID-19

Are healthcare workers or first responders

Work in high-risk settings like long-term care facilities, correctional facilities, or homeless shelters

Are 65 years old or older

Have underlying health conditions

Are a member of a vulnerable or historically marginalized population

Are a frontline worker in a setting where social distancing is difficult

