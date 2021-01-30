Wake County to receive 3,900 COVID-19 vaccine doses from NC next week, 4 times more than last amount

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — Wake County officials said Saturday that the county health department would be receiving 3,900 doses of the COVID-19 vaccine next week from the state.

Matt Calabria, chairman of the Wake County Board of Commissioners, said the number of doses expected next week is up sharply from the 975 vaccine doses the county received in the most recent allotment from North Carolina health officials.

The increased vaccine coming from the state next week would be for first doses, Calabria said. The expected increase in vaccine doses is four times what Wake County most recently received.

So far, Wake County has administered 66,194 first doses of the vaccine and 12,655 of second doses, according to information from the North Carolina Department of Health and Human Services.

Meanwhile Saturday, Wake County health officials announced that drive-through testing sites for COVID-19 would be closed Sunday because of possible inclement weather.

“Due to predicted near-freezing temperatures, ice and rain on Sunday, all Wake County drive-thru testing sites will be closed,” a news release said.

COVID-19 testing would resume as normal at seven different sites starting Monday.