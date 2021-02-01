Wake County to receive greater allocation of COVID-19 vaccines as 83,000+ remain on waiting list

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN)– While it’s welcome news that Wake County will get a greater allocation of the COVID-19 vaccine this week, county leaders say there is still a long way to go.

Each week for the next three weeks, the North Carolina Department of Health and Human Services has allocated 3,900 doses of the COVID-19 vaccine to Wake County.

Previously, the county was getting 975 doses each week. This week’s larger shipment came after NC DHHS pivoted to distributing doses base on population and throughput capacity.

“The improvements that we’ve seen are a major step in the right direction, but we’re not there yet,” said chair of the Wake County Board of Commissioners Matt Calabria.

Calabria has been publicly advocating for the state to give the county a greater allocation.

According to the county, 83,064 people are on the waiting list having requested vaccine. Of those, 69,000 are ages 65 or older which is one of the priority groups identified by the state.

However, because Wake County has so many people needing vaccine, the health department is focusing on people ages 75 or older and who live in zip codes with the highest percent positivity rate.

According to a spokesperson, 68 percent of the deaths from COVID-19 in Wake County are people 75 and older.

“Not only are there 80,000 people on the wait list, but in the total phase that we’re in right now, there’s 180,000 people. We’ve got a long way to go. We’re a county of more than 1.1 million people,” said Calabria.

Despite the large priority group, Calabria and other county leaders are optimistic.

Each day last week, the county vaccinated 700 people, and another 800 on Saturday.

To date, 9,351 first doses and 1,613 second doses of vaccine have been administered at the county’s two vaccination sites.

County leader say they have the manpower to open a third site or drive-thru clinic, if they were given even more vaccine.

“There’s no way we can move faster than we already are under the circumstances because we are using every drop of vaccine,” said Calabria. “We will continue to make sure the pedal is to the medal, but we are constrained by supply and demand.”

Calabria says Wake County has the lowest vaccine waste rate in the state and is hopeful if they continue to demonstrate the ability to vaccinate effectively, the state will give them more doses.

Wake County officials say once the new shipment of vaccine arrive Tuesday, they will open up additional appointments.

To sign up to be added to the wait list go to https://covid19.wakegov.com/vaccine/. The appointments are not issued in the order people sign up, but rather based on age and risk factors.