Wake County to see its supply of COVID-19 vaccine double over the next 3 weeks

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) – There’s about to be a lot more of the COVID-19 vaccine available in Wake County for the next three weeks.

Limited supplies of the coronavirus vaccine have frustrated people in the past as they tried to get the shot.

But starting Tuesday, Wake County is going to see a doubling of its vaccine allotment for the next month at least.

There was a steady stream of people leaving the Wake County vaccination center in the Sunnybrook building in Raleigh who had received their Group 3 shots.

“I scheduled this on Friday and there were several available,” said Bethany Batten, who got her first shot on Monday.

She also said it appears things are loosening up a bit when it comes to finding available appointments.

Wake County has been receiving about 5,600 doses of vaccine, but starting Tuesday, its allotment will increase to 9,360 doses.

“This allotment we’re getting doubles the doses, said Wake County Vaccine Branch Director Ryan Jury. “It’s a minimum guaranteed increase for the next three weeks.”

The guarantee allows Wake County to better plan its vaccination schedules especially as we transition to Group 4. It also means people will be able to continue to schedule appointments without frustration.

Wake County tells CBS 17 it has approximately 30,000 people on its waiting list, with the majority of them in Group 4.

CBS 17 wanted to know if Jury was concerned with availabilities tightening up as Group 4 is allowed to vaccinate.

“This is the third 3-week cycle that the state has sent out, so we’ll see how it goes,” he said. “Every indication we have is that the vaccine supply should increase in the coming months.”

There’s also the possibility that the AstraZeneca vaccine could come online in April adding even more vaccine to the supply.

In the meantime, with more than 9,000 doses coming to Wake County, health officials said it is possible they may share some of that supply with other providers but they are still finalizing their plans on that.