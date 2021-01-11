Wake County to start COVID-19 vaccinations for ages 75+ on Jan. 19

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — Starting Jan. 19, the Wake County Public Health Department will move from Phase 1A to Phase 1B of vaccination distribution and begin vaccinating people 75 and older.

“We’ve taken a major step forward in providing protection to our health care workers, and now, we’re poised to give the vaccine to our older residents who are at greater risk of serious health problems if they contract the virus,” Wake County Board of Commissioners Chairman Matt Calabria said in a statement to CBS 17.

Unlike some neighboring counties that distributed the vaccine on a first come, first serve basis that led to long lines and delays, Wake County is taking a different approach.

Anyone in the 75 and older age group who wants the vaccine will either have to go to the county health department’s website or call a specific vaccine hotline to reserve a dose.

When there’s enough supply, someone will reach out to schedule an appointment.

The website link and phone number to reserve a vaccine will be released closer to Jan. 19.

Wake County health officials say there are about 53,000 seniors who are eligible to get the vaccine in Phase 1B of distribution. But supplies are limited.

So far, the county has received just under 4,000 doses.

“We’re moving quickly to vaccinate as many people as we can, according to the priority order established by the state,” said Dr. Jason Wittes, Wake County’s Pharmacy Director. “The challenge is we never know how much vaccine we’ll get from week to week, which has made planning for all the phases difficult.”

Wake County health officials said the department will team up with Duke Raleigh, WakeMed, and UNC Health to use some of their supply to help meet demand and get people vaccinated.