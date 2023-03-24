MORRISVILLE, N.C. (WNCN) — Hundreds of public pools in Wake County are set to open for swimming season but before they can open the pools they must be inspected.

The Wake County Environmental Services team gave CBS 17 an inside look at what they plan to look for during inspection.

They are checking emergency safety equipment, testing chlorine and pH levels, which measure the level of chemicals or acidity in the water, ensuring that there are no trip hazards on the pool deck, verifying property signage and checking pool pumps and suction covers.

Wake County Environmental Services inspects pools at health clubs, neighborhoods, apartment complexes and municipal pools.

If any critical violations are found, pools are closed immediately until further notice.

“This is a massive undertaking for our staff, but we know how critically important it is to make sure every public pool is meeting safety standards to protect our families,” said Donald Mial, Wake County Commissioner. “From identifying any necessary repairs to advising pool owners on the best options to address issues, it’s a priority for us to provide a safe and enjoyable pool experience for all.”

Jessica Sanders is the Program Manager for Wake County Environmental Services.

She says before pool owners can get their inspection, they must do 3 things.

“They need to go on our website and verify that we’ve received their payment for their permit fee, and then they need to also make sure that their VGB documentation, which stands for Virginia Graham Baker pool and safety act. They need to make sure that documentation is accurate,” said Sanders. “They also need to go online to find out who their inspector is and reach out to them to request an inspection.”

Pool owners hoping to open by Memorial Day are encouraged to schedule their appointments as soon as possible. Inspections are on a first come, first serve basis.

To schedule an inspection:

Use the 2023 Swimming Pool List to find contact information of your assigned inspector and check both your payment status and the expiration date for your Virginia Graeme Baker Pool and Spa Safety Act (VGB) documentation.

Use the Opening Inspection Checklist to be ready for the inspection.

The cost for the annual operation permit is $300 and can be paid online.

“We strongly encourage public pool operators to submit a request for an inspection as soon as possible and start this season with peace of mind,” said Sanders/ “If you follow our checklist in advance and are prepared for the inspection, it can take as little as an hour and you’ll be set to open or give yourself time to correct any issues.”

For more information, click here.