RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — Raleigh, and Wake County, have seen an increase in vandalism and break-ins toward Kias and Hyundais. The increase is so drastic that multiple Wake County towns are offering free steering-wheel locks to prevent stolen vehicles and further vandalism.

The Raleigh and Fuquay-Varina police departments announced the offer this week.

“Due to current social media challenges, the Raleigh Police Department is offering free steering wheel locks to the owners of 2011-2022 Kia and Hyundai vehicles,” Raleigh police said.

Fuquay-Varina added, “The Fuquay-Varina Police Department is taking proactive steps to address any potential security concerns. To proactively address the recent rise in stolen KIA and Hyundai vehicles, our department reached out to KIA America and was provided with a limited amount of steering wheel locks.”

It also added that Kia and Hyundai manufacturers have been sending locks to police departments across the country.

CBS 17 previously reported people in entire Raleigh neighborhoods woke up to their cars smashed. This stemmed from rocks through windshields and windows to frames being messed up.

Raleigh auto repair shops have also seen an increase due to the break-ins. Repairmen told CBS 17 customers are having issues in parking garages and while parked at parks.

Some may remember using steering wheel locks in the eighties, pre-electronic ignitions.

“What’s old is new again, and we’re just back to that same technology helping us out with a simple problem that we have now,” said Major Brian Harrison, Major of Field Operations with the Raleigh Police Department.

Hyundai owner Nicholas Quinones said his mom told him to get his steering wheel lock at a Raleigh police station.

“I do love my baby though, I’m not gonna lie, so I don’t want to get this stolen,” he said, talking about his car. “I’ve spent too much time and money on it.”

Both police departments said the locks will be for cars requiring a steel key to turn and start the ignition and owners will need to show valid vehicle registration to verify they own a Kia or Hyundai.

Both departments said people can stop by their district stations during normal business hours.

Outside of Wake County, the Chapel Hill Police Department also has free locks available at its headquarters.

“It seems like a simple solution, and sometimes a simple solution is the best solution,” said Major Harrison. “So, this along with some other key things like not leaving valuables in cars, not leaving your cars unlocked, not leaving the keys in the car. All of those things together are going to help us as a community battle motor vehicle thefts.”

Click here to see if your vehicle is eligible for one of the steering wheel locks, or a safety software upgrade from a dealership.