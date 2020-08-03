Wake County unveils program to help residents impacted by COVID-19 pay past-due utility bills

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) – Wake County officials unveiled a new program Monday that will help residents affected by COVID-19 pay past-due utility bills.

The WakeHELPS program was created to help “local residents keep the lights on, the water running and other utility services active,” according to a news release.

The program will offer up to $500 per household to pay past-due bills for electricity, water, wastewater, natural gas, and solid waste services.

RELATED: Full coverage of the coronavirus outbreak

WakeHELPS was created thanks to $5 million in federal funds and officials believe the program will help at least 10,000 families pay back what they owe to utility providers.

“With protections against utility shutoffs beginning to expire, Wake County is stepping up to help families who can’t make ends meet during this pandemic,” Wake County Board of Commissioners Chairman Greg Ford said in the release. “No one should have to go without water at a time when handwashing is so critically important, and no one should have to go without air conditioning when the heat index is in the triple digits.”

To qualify for the program, applicants must meet the following criteria:

Live in Wake County

Be able to demonstrate they have suffered financially from COVID-19 and

Provide copies of past-due utility bills from March 1, 2020, or later

Residents will also have to meet the U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development’s 2020 low-moderate income limits for the region Wake County is in. The maximum earnings for a single person is $39,540 and $56,460 for a family of four, according to the release.

WakeHELPS is not meant to cover the cost of internet or phone service and also does not cover special fees, assessments, or any utility fines or penalties that have been assessed for improper use.

You can complete an application online or you can pick one up and drop it off in-person at either the Swinburne Building at 220 Swinburne St. in Raleigh or at Eastern Regional Center at 1002 Dogwood Drive in Zebulon.

To learn more about the program and apply, click here or call (919) 212-0476.

More headlines from CBS17.com: