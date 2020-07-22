Wake County Virtual Academy adds second opportunity for students to enroll amid pandemic

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN)– Students at Wake County Public Schools will have a second chance to enroll in the Virtual Academy amid the coronavirus pandemic.

The Wake County Public School System Virtual Academy will open applications July 27 through July 29.

If you have applied to WCPSS Virtual Academy and would like to withdraw or change your application, school officials ask that you contact your student’s school directly.

On Tuesday, the Wake County school board voted to reopen schools under what they are calling “Plan B Transition,” which means online-only classes to start the year in an effort to transition to in-person instruction.

During a board meeting, leaders unanimously decided that students will start with online-only instruction and set a possible date of Sept. 8 to transition to in-person classes for some students. Other students will transition to in-person instruction as it is practical to do so.

To help understand the differences between Virtual Academy and Plan A/B/C, click here.