Wake County wants to hear from you about the budget

Wake County News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

The Raleigh skyline bathed in early morning light (SkyEye 17/CBS 17)

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) – Beginning Thursday, Wake County residents can submit comments online about the possible budget.

Earlier this week, Wake County announced that they will need to cut 100 jobs because of budget issues caused by the COVID-19 pandemic – and city leaders rejected requests for more money for the Wake County schools.

Potential cuts include two 12-hour ambulances, as well as scaling back the EMT to paramedic program, changing hours at county libraries, eliminating 32 positions and some programs, and reducing part-time and temporary staffing at the animal shelter.

You can submit your comments through June 2 by clicking here.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc.

