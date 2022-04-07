RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — Wake County officials want your input on the future growth and development of the area.

Wake County residents in the Lower Swift Creek community can give their input on the next two months that will be “integrated into the new plan” for the area, officials said in a release.

The Lower Swift Creek plan “is one of six being developed or updated as part of the implementation of the county’s new comprehensive PLANWake,” the release stated.

There are multiple ways to share your feedback with county leaders.

You can sign up and complete the survey here

You can find more information on the April 7 virtual public meeting here

You can contact the planners directly at areaplan@wakegov.com or 919-856-6310 (option 8)

Officials are planning another round of public engagement after the drafted plan is developed, and they “hope to have the final plan approved in the fall.”

Information on the other five plans—covering the Eastern Watershed, Falls Lake, Middle Creek, Neuse Basin and Western Wake areas—will have the same process and more information on them can be found here.