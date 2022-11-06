RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — Wake County Sheriff Gerald Baker says his last day in office will be December 1.

He sent a letter out on Friday announcing his retirement after he lost in a runoff election earlier this year.

The letter comes just days ahead of Election Day when Wake County Sheriff candidates Donnie Harrison and Willie Rowe are vying for the position and looking to tackle some of the area’s biggest issues.

Their top priority is staffing at the Wake County Sheriff’s Office.

“I’ve already started touching bases with the veterans, I’ve touched bases with community colleges where we can start recruiting and getting the word out,” said Harrison.

Rowe said he is also working on a plan to address staffing.

“From a long-term standpoint it’s about holding more academies, it’s about visiting all the surrounding county academies so we can recruit the best people when they graduate. For a short term we have to capitalize on the mutual aid agreements, working with municipalities,” said Rowe.

Harrison is a familiar face in the Wake County Sheriff’s Office. He previously served as Wake County Sheriff for 16 years.

Along with recruitment, some of his other platforms focus on drugs, school security, mental illness and officer training.

“We have got to do better in our training. Times have changed so much. We’ve got to get updated more than we are, so that’s something I want to look at once we get the people is training — have them doing more outreach in the communities, let the communities know what we’re doing,” said Harrison.

Rowe is also a familiar face to the Wake County Sheriff’s Office. He served there for 28 years.

Rowe told CBS 17 that community engagement is key to reducing crime.

“Job placement, life skill training, working with our at-risk youth — these are ways that we can prevent crime and we can end the gun violence, we can address the mental health crisis, drug addiction, teen bullying and just make wake county the safest place to live, work, play, visit and learn,” said Rowe.

Both candidates say they’re working on plans to recruit and retain deputies while also improving deputy presences in the community.