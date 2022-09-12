RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — A lucky Apex woman spent just $1 on a Cash 5 ticket and won $887,156.

Eleanor Whitehead of Apex bought her ticket at the Fusion Seven on North Main Street in Fuquay-Varina and won last Thursday’s drawing.

Whitehead arrived at the lottery headquarters Friday to collect her prize. After taxes, she took home $629,971.

Cash 5 is one of four lottery games in North Carolina where players have the choice to play through the lottery’s website or with the NC Lottery Official Mobile App.

Cash 5 tickets are $1 with drawings held every night. Monday’s jackpot is worth $150,000.