Wake County woman missing for days was pet sitting, had phone issues, mother tells CBS 17

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — The woman Wake County Sheriff’s Office deputies were searching for after she went missing for several days has been located, the woman’s mother and the sheriff’s office confirmed on Monday.

Kathleen Carpenter, 57, was last heard from on or around Dec. 15, the sheriff’s office said in a release on Saturday.

Family members told authorities that she had last been in touch with them three days earlier when she saw her mother before leaving their northern Wake County home.

The sheriff’s office said that Carpenter’s family told them she “is known to stay away for several days in a row, offering in-home pet sitting services, but usually maintains phone contact with family.”

According to Carpenter’s mother, that’s exactly what her daughter was doing. She told CBS 17 her daughter had been staying at another home while pet sitting and had issues with her phone that made it so she couldn’t contact others.

The sheriff’s office confirmed that Carpenter was located on Sunday with the assistance of the Apex Police Department.