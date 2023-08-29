RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — A Wake County woman was arrested Aug. 21 for identity theft and insurance fraud, according to the North Carolina Department of Insurance.

The department said Taylor Lyndsey Simmons, 24, obtained two insurance policies in her father’s name without his knowledge or permission. According to arrest warrants, Simmons completed online applications and made several phone calls pretending to be her father.

Agents said she obtained one policy on Jan. 1 and another on April 23.

Simmons was arrested on Aug. 21 and was charged with insurance fraud and identity theft. She received a $5,000 secured bond.

If you suspect insurance fraud or other white-collar crimes, please report it. You may anonymously report fraud by calling the N.C. Department of Insurance Criminal Investigations Division at 919-807-6840.

Information is also available at www.ncdoi.gov.