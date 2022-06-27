RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — A Fuquay-Varina woman bought a scratch-off ticket a few days after her birthday and won a large prize.

Millicent Massey bought a $25 Spectacular Riches ticket from the Food Lion on Broad Street—and after playing—she won a $100,000 prize.

“My birthday was Tuesday so it can’t get any better than this,” Massey said.

Massey said she could barely speak when she saw the amount she won.

“I was just like, ‘Oh my God,'” Massey said. “That’s really all I could say.”

Massey collected her prize on Friday and after taxes, she took home $71,017.

Massey said she would use the money to pay off some bills and would put the rest in the bank.

Spectacular Riches debuted in October with eight $1 million prizes and 20 $100,000 prizes. Five $1 million prizes and 12 $100,000 prizes remain to be claimed.