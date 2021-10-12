Wake County woman with history of child abuse charged with injuring 7-month-old, sheriff’s office says

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) – A 28-year-old Wake County woman was arrested last week after her infant suffered from seizures and internal injuries, according to Eric Curry with the Wake County Sheriff’s Office.

Lakeisha Cherie Robinson was arrested Oct. 6 on one count of felony intentional child abuse causing serious bodily injury.

In March, Robinson’s 7-month-old child was brought to a hospital suffering from seizures, according to Curry.

Medical personnel found the infant to be suffering from internal injuries and severe bruising.

Curry said Robinson has a history of child abuse/neglect.

The Wake County District Attorney’s Office had enough evidence to charge Robinson following an investigation by what Curry said were Wake County investigators and medical personnel.

Robinson posted a $500,000 unsecured bond after being process at the Wake County Detention Center.