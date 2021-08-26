Wake County’s ‘Ask the Doc’ virtual town hall to focus on pregnancy and the COVID-19 vaccine

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — Wake County Public Health’s “Ask the Doc” virtual town hall returns Thursday night.

Tonight’s event, which begins at 7 p.m., will feature local maternal health experts discussing pregnancy, fertility and COVID-19 vaccines.

The panel of experts includes:

Dr. Rasheeda Monroe, Medical Director of Primary Care Pediatrics at WakeMed;

Dr. Carmen Beamon, Chair of Obstetrics & Gynecology department and Medical Director of Maternal Fetal Medicine at WakeMed;

Dr. Michele Benoit-Wilson, board-certified Obstetrician and Gynecologist; and

Dr. Nicole Mushonga, Associate Medical Director and Epidemiology Program Director of Wake County Health and Human Services.

“We`re excited to offer this opportunity for Wake County families to bring their questions about pregnancy and COVID-19 vaccines,” said Wake County Board of Commissioners Chair Matt Calabria in a news release. “It’s so important for anyone with concerns regarding the virus to have candid conversations with their healthcare providers. We appreciate these local medical professionals for joining with us to help answer any concerns.”

The two top organizations representing obstetric care specialists – the American College of Obstetricians and Gynecologists (ACOG) and the Society for Maternal-Fetal Medicine (SMFM) – have both come out in support of COVID-19 vaccinations for all pregnant individuals.

Wake County Public Health will be streaming the live question-and-answer session on its virtual Town Hall Facebook page and its Town Hall YouTube events page.

If you’d like to check out any previous “Ask the Doc” episode, click here.

Click here for more information on the COVID-19 vaccine.