Wake County’s newest COVID-19 mass vaccination site opens Monday in Raleigh

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — A new COVID-19 mass vaccination site is opening in Wake County Monday.

Wake County Public Health officials have said they plan to vaccinate around 2,800 people a week at the county’s new site at 5809 Departure Drive in Raleigh.

The site will be an indoor, walk-in clinic and it will be by appointment only, just like the health department’s other three vaccine clinics.

The county’s newest vaccination clinic used to be a drive-thru testing site but that site will move across the street today to the Vision Church RDU parking lot. The Wake County Human Services Center at Departure Drive now will welcome those getting vaccinated.

Health officials also said they’re hoping to add more regional locations outside of Raleigh over the next few weeks and months.

“Departure Drive is us thinking long-term about where we want to be in six to nine months in how we vaccinate,” said Ryan Jury, the county’s mass vaccination branch director.

Wake County as a whole is receiving 41,000 COVID-19 vaccine doses this week. That’s a 21-percent increase in supply from last week and county officials said because of that, it’s the perfect time to add this new clinic.

North Carolina is opening up vaccinations to Group 5 beginning on Wednesday.

People eligible for the vaccine can also get their shot at PNC Arena, the Wake County Public Health Center on Sunnybrook Road, and the Wake County Commons Building.