Wake DA: Raleigh officer’s use of deadly force justified in shooting of kidnapping suspect

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) – The Wake County district attorney said the use of deadly force by a Raleigh officer during a Sept. 24 shooting of a kidnapping suspect was justified.

Wake County District Attorney Lorrin Freeman said Raleigh Police Sgt. Warner fired shots at 23-year-old Hugo Yaret Cortes-Ramirez following a reported kidnapping and police chase.

The chase came to an end on Interstate-87 near exit 436. The suspect fled into the woods, firing shots from a handgun as he ran.

Hugo Yaret Corets-Ramirez in April 2019 after being arrested in Cary for carrying a conceal weapon. (Raleigh/Wake CCBI)

Warner returned fire. Four spent .45 shell casings were found next to the officer’s vehicle.

A final report from Freeman said Cortes-Ramirez was found dead about 30 feet inside the woods alongside I-87.

He had suffered a gunshot wound to the right calf and to the right back-side of his head, Freeman said.

“A firearm was located in Mr. Ramirez’ right hand next to his head,” the report states.

That firearm was identified as a Rossi .357 magnum revolver. An expended cartridge casing was found next to the gun.

The gunshot wound to his head was described in an autopsy as a “contact-entry wound with soot present.”

The report says Cortes-Ramirez kidnapped his girlfriend from her place of work at gunpoint and drove her around for several hours before law enforcement made contact.

“Mr. Ramirez told his former girlfriend that he was either going to kill himself or get into an altercation with police and have them kill him,” the report states.

