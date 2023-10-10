RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — Wake County District Attorney Lorrin Freeman announced on Tuesday that the DA’s office will not press charges against an SBI officer who shot and killed Dayve Rafael-Sanchez.

On April 11, Apex police officers responded to the Academy Sports + Outdoors Store regarding a shooting. Rafael-Sanchez was killed during a confrontation with Agent Denzel Ward of the North Carolina State Bureau of Investigation. Ward was off duty at the time.

The DA concluded that the lethal use of force was not illegal. The DA said Agent Ward was “within his lawful authority” in trying to prevent Rafael-Sanchez from fleeing the Academy Sports after police said he stole ammunition.

“Mr. Ward reasonably believed that his life was in danger at the time he fired three shots at Mr.

Rafael-Sanchez resulting in his death” stated the DA’s office.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.