Wake detention officers saved man during medical emergency at Bojangles

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — Three Wake County detention officers are credited with assisting a man during a medical emergency at a Raleigh Bojangles.

During their lunch break, Sergeant Joshua Holmes, Officer Lamar Parris and Officer Ruben De Los Santos jumped into action to assist the man, a release from the Wake County Sheriff’s Office said.

According to witnesses, as Holmes was turning into Bojangles’ parking lot on S. Wilmington Street, he noticed a female trying to perform CPR on a man in the parking lot.

Holmes quickly jumped into action and continued to perform life-saving measures. Minutes later, Officer Parris arrived at the restaurant and assisted Holmes.

Seconds later, the sheriff’s office says Officer Santos arrived.

The detention officers remained with the unidentified man until Wake County EMS arrived.

No information is available on the condition of the man, the sheriff’s office says.