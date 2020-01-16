Wake County district attorney declines to ask SBI to investigate Raleigh police use-of-force incident

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) – The Wake County District Attorney has declined to investigate a use-of-force incident involving Raleigh police on January 14.

District Attorney Lorrin Freeman reviewed videos of the incident with the SBI and declined to request the Bureau to investigate.

Freeman and the SBI watched footage recorded on the officers’ body-worn and dash cameras.

Braily Andres Batista-Concepcion

The incident involved the arrest of Braily Andres Batista-Concepcion.

The arrest came to light after a video of the incident was posted to social media.

The 80-second video shows part of the arrest of Batista-Concepcion around 10 a.m. on Jan. 14 on Navaho Drive.

Court documents show Batista-Concepcion is accused of leaving the scene of two traffic collisions on Jan. 14.

Raleigh police said at 9:30 a.m., Batista-Concepcion was involved in a traffic collision on Wake Forest Road near St. Albans Drive. Batista-Concepcion drove off from the scene where at least two vehicles were damaged.

While driving away, Raleigh police said Batista-Concepcion was involved in a nearby parking lot.

A 911 call was made to report the two collisions.

“We just got run into. He ran into us twice and took off,” the caller says. “They hit me and then. I stopped at the red light and then they looked in the mirror, and they tried to back up to hit me again. So I backed up almost to the UPS truck. I don’t know what was on their mind.”

Batista-Concepcion then plowed into a utility pole at 4320 Wingate Dr. – causing $1,000 in damage, warrants show.

A short time later, officers spotted a vehicle driving erratically near Navaho Drive and pulled that vehicle over.

Officers reported Batista-Concepcion “appeared to be impaired.”

Initially, Batista-Concepcion refused to place his hands on the steering wheel.

The video begins by showing an officer knee and punch Batista-Concepcion more than once as he orders the 22-year-old to get out of the vehicle.

Batista-Concepcion is ordered at least eight times by officers to exit the vehicle.

Batista-Concepcion continues to grip the steering wheel until a second officer puts Batista-Concepcion in a headlock and pulls him to the ground.

While on the ground, the video shows Batista-Concepcion continue to refuse the officer’s orders by not rolling on his stomach.

An officer knees Batista-Concepcion twice while he is on the ground until he rolls over. The second officer maintains his headlock on Batista-Concepcion.

Officers tell Batista-Concepcion to roll on his stomach four times before he complies.

Braily Andres Batista-Concepcion during his conversation with CBS 17 on Wednesday.

Batista-Concepcion was processed at the Wake County Detention Center at 10:16 a.m.

He was charged with driving while impaired, resisting arrest, possession of marijuana up to a half-ounce, two counts of contributing to the delinquency of a minor, three counts of hit-and-run failure to stop for property damage, and failure to report an accident.

He’s slated to appear in court Jan. 31.

He spoke with CBS 17 on Wednesday.

“I got stitches here and I got a black eye. I got a couple bruises on my cheeks, arms bruised up,” he said.

Batista-Concepcion said the officer didn’t give him enough time to get out of his vehicle.

“He didn’t give me the chance. As soon as he came in the car he was being aggressive. I was just like, ‘What’s going on, why are you doing that?'”

Both officers were wearing body-cameras and their patrol vehicles were equipped with dash-cameras.

Raleigh police said they will file a petition to have those videos released.

Raleigh police released a statement Thursday that said: