Wake, Durham county EMS workers receive COVID-19 vaccination

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — Over the last couple of days, hundreds of frontline workers in Wake and Durham counties have been vaccinated against COVID-19.

Amid so much uncertainty, it’s a welcome sight.

More than 120 Wake County EMS employees, paramedics and EMTs, received their COVID-19 vaccinations in a matter of hours.

“It’s exciting to be one of the first to get it. It’s kind of humbling as well,” Austin Cobb said.

As a paramedic, Cobb has been on the frontlines of the pandemic. For months, he’s worried about contracting the virus and bringing it home — and even possibly infecting his family.

“The difficult thing with EMS is you never know what you’re walking into. So while sometimes we know that the patient has COVID before we get there, often times we don’t,” he said.

Cobb said he received the Pfizer vaccine Wednesday.

So what have his side effects been like?

“A slight headache last night, went away pretty quickly. And a little soreness in my arm but that vaccine burned a lot less than most of the other ones,” Cobb said.

Wake County said it received nearly a thousand vials of the vaccine, all of it arrived in a small box.

As part of the Phase 1A rollout, emergency responders will be inoculated.

Durham County said it received 3,200 doses. The vaccine started going into the arms of EMS workers there Tuesday.

“I had my own concerns because I didn’t quite understand how it worked at first and I educated myself and that made it an easy decision for me,” Cobb said.

Wake County highlighted that idea — explaining that just 46% of EMS personnel had expressed interest in the vaccine. But, following an educational campaign, signups increased to just under 75%.