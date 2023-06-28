RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — What to do after high school is at the top of many students’ minds for many high schoolers at Enloe High School, including Jaliya Barber.

“A lot of what I was looking for was kind of to help me getting into college,” said Barber.

She’s a rising junior at Fuquay-Varina High School.

She spent her summer participating in Wake Ed Partnership’s Career Accelerator program.

For about a week, over 400 Wake County students get the chance to build their resumes and tour different companies about career pathways and opportunities.

“I get to go places that I’ve never been to, experience different things and network with different people who I’ve never met before,” said Barber.

Then they got the chance to put their skills to the test and participate in mock interview sessions. They also got the chance to talk with potential employers and colleges about careers.

“We have 160,000 students in Wake County schools and jobs are coming here every day,” said Keith Poston, President of Wake Ed partnership. “I mean, we’re so fortunate to have so many jobs. I want the students right here to take those jobs.”

Twenty-three high schools participated in the program. Students who successfully participated and completed key elements of the program received a $150 stipend.