CPR manikins can take the beating, so you don’t have to crack anyone’s ribs or trigger vomiting because you’re trying to learn CPR.

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — This week you can learn firsthand how to use an Automated External Defibrillator or AED.

Wake EMS is offering free 2-hour classes beginning on Wednesday.

The kits that participants will learn how to use shocks the heart if there is any kind of abnormal rhythm. Wake EMS says they should only be used if someone can get to one without chest compressions being disrupted.

They also say doing chest compressions within the first five to six minutes of a cardiac arrest can triple someone’s chance of survival.

Many organizations have highlighted a need for CPR training and AED kits following Buffalo Bills player Damar Hamlin’s collapse on the field earlier this month.

“Our average, response times to cardiac calls is 7-8 minutes — that’s worst case scenario. Cardiac calls take precedence over everything if we’re not gonna be there for 7-8 minutes and at the 6-minute mark there’s irreversible brain damage there’s a gap that someone needs to intervene to make this a positive outcome,” said Brian Brooks, public information officer for Wake EMS.

Wake County EMS is offering free hands-only CPR classes on Jan. 18, Feb. 15, March 15, April 9, and May 17 . Click here for more information and to register.