Wake Forest 911 calls: ‘Bunch of gunshots’ during party near shooting

WAKE FOREST, N.C. (WNCN) — Wake Forest officials Monday released 911 calls from a weekend shooting that reveal there was a party, gunfire and a fight.

A person was wounded in the early Sunday shooting along Best Avenue in Wake Forest, town officials said.

Wake Forest police were called to the 700 block of Best Avenue around 1:30 a.m. in response to a shots fired call.

Arriving officers found a shooting victim at the scene.

Monday, 911 calls were released by the town. All of the calls came in around 1:30 a.m. Sunday.

One caller said: “There is a party going on across the street and there’s been a lot of shooting going on over there. There is a big fight going on over there now.”

A second caller said they heard “a bunch of gunshots” before police arrived.

Second 911 call: “We heard a bunch of gunshots behind our house and we see we can see police lights behind our house through the fence and we just want to make sure we’re OK.”

A third 911 caller said he heard about 15 gunshots.

The victim was transported to the hospital for treatment of non-life threatening injuries, officials said.

