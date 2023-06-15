WAKE FOREST N.C. (WNCN) — Wake Forest is among the fastest-growing towns in the state, outpacing Wake County and Raleigh growth over the past decade, according to U.S. Census data.

The town’s population has soared by more than 280 percent since 2000.

“Growth is a good thing,” Wake Forest Mayor Vivian Jones said. “When I moved here in 1981, I had to go to Raleigh to get just about everything I needed. Now I can get everything I need within a few blocks of my house.”

The town has become a hot spot for high earners moving to the area. According to census data between 2010 and 2020, 88 percent of people moving to the area had a median household income of more than $100,000.

Jones said the town has made affordable housing and transportation upgrades top growth priorities.

The Wake Forest Housing Affordability plan passed in September focuses on providing support for first-time and fixed-income homebuyers, as well as, creating new affordable housing rentals for people making low to moderate incomes.

Wake Forest Area Chamber of Commerce President Liz Simpers said she wants to see businesses boom in the same way the town’s population has.

“People are moving here to live here, but they’re still not working here quite yet,” Simpers said. “Our biggest challenge as the Chamber of Commerce is how are we getting people to start businesses here so that we keep the money inside the tax base of Wake Forest?”

Simpers said the organization is working to attract large employers, touting the area’s valuable resource: land.

“There’s land left to build on,” Simpers said. “So they’re really interested in what’s happening in our area and being able to live, work, and play in the same area is very attractive.”

She also wants to focus on investing in new, local, small businesses that want to call the town home.

“Entrepreneurs are starting to come out and really collaborate with each other and just build really amazing things that have always been a dream for them,” Simpers said.

The Wake Forest Area Chamber of Commerce celebrated its 75 anniversary Thursday night.