WAKE FOREST, N.C. (WNCN) – Are you looking for a new job? The Wake Forest Area Chamber has an upcoming job fair.

The chamber is partnering with Southeastern Baptist Theological Seminary, according to a release.

“More than 30 local businesses and organizations will have tables at the job fair,” says Corey Hutcherson, VP for the Chamber. “Job hunters will find everything from healthcare and education to sales and hospitality and more. Full-time, part-time, and seasonal opportunities are available, as well as internships.”

There is no charge for job seekers to attend and there is opportunities for on-site interviews, officials said in a release.

Job seekers will need an admission ticket and can find information on the fair.

The job fair will be held on April 5 from 10:30 a.m. until 2:30 p.m. at 107 South Ave. in Wake Forest.