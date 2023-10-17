WAKE FOREST, N.C. (WNCN) — Tuesday marks the 19th day since Wake Forest police activated a system of 25 leased automatic license plate reading cameras.

These, the police department said, have already proven to be a major value in helping to solve, reduce and prevent crime.

“Within 24 hours of activation on Sept. 28, Wake Forest’s ALPR network helped recover three stolen vehicles,” a statement from the Wake Forest Police Department said. Since that time, an additional six vehicles reported stolen have been recovered by police, all of which have been entered into the national crime database.

In addition to nine vehicles, the license plate reading cameras have also been instrumental in locating a missing juvenile, recovering a firearm and serving several outstanding warrants.

So — how do the cameras work?

Wake Forest police said the 25 Flock Safety cameras capture a vehicle’s type, make and color along with other unique characteristics of the vehicle. The cameras do not include any form of facial recognition capability and are not used for traffic enforcement either.

Images taken by the cameras are compliant with Criminal Justice Information Services and are deleted every 30 days, by default.

Wake Forest is not alone in its use of the cameras. Approximately 3,700 communities across the country are also leasing the technology to help solve and reduce crimes.