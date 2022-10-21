WAKE FOREST, N.C. (WNCN) – Wake Forest is the newest North Carolina town to submit a proposal for a social district.

A social district, or a designated area people can take alcohol to go and drink it while walking down the street, has become popular in cities such as Raleigh and Durham, but is also being considered in places such as Fayetteville and eastern parts of the state.

Wake Forest Public Information Officer Bill Crabtree said many business owners spoke up at the town’s Board of Commissioners meeting on Tuesday in favor of creating the social district.

A survey during the meeting revealed 68 percent of downtown business owners favored the creation of the social district, Crabtree shared.

After the survey, the Board of Commissioners asked Downtown Development Manager Jennifer Herbert “to develop a draft ordinance to include a map of the social district and penalties to address violations.”

Crabtree said if Wake Forest develops a social district, it will have to follow many state law requirements. This includes, but is not included to, marking social district boundaries with signage and serving alcohol in a cup that is not glass that is no more than 16 ounces.

Raleigh’s City Council voted to approve the city’s first social district back in July and allows people 21 and older to walk around in parts of downtown Raleigh near Fayetteville Street while carrying and sipping on alcoholic beverages from 11 a.m. to 10 p.m. daily. The area also includes parts of the Warehouse District as well as portions of Moore Square.

Durham City Council voted unanimously just this past Monday to approve the district in the city. The area — dubbed the Bullpen by the group that proposed it, Downtown Durham Inc. — stretches from the Durham Bulls Athletic Park to Greer Street.

In Fayetteville, the non-profit group Cool Spring Downtown District is pushing city leaders to adopt a social district in downtown Fayetteville. But Fayetteville’s mayor and city council have not taken any action at this time.

On Tuesday, word spread that the city of New Bern is also considering the creation of its own social district in eastern North Carolina. One business owner created a petition for it.

Brad Poirier, the owner of Bear City Impact, and creator of the petition, said on Tuesday there has been a lot of interest in a potential social district.

Mariah Ellis, Lillian Donahue, Joedy McCreary, Justin Moore and Claire Curry contributed to this article.