Wake Forest cancels town events through October due to COVID-19

WAKE FOREST, N.C. (WNCN) – Town-sponsored events in Wake Forest have been canceled through at least October due to COVID-19, town spokesperson Bill Crabtree announced Wednesday.
The Wake Forest Board of Commissioners agreed Tuesday evening to cancel all events through at least October – including those at the Wake Forest Renaissance Centre.
Many of the town’s events had already been canceled or postponed, but the decision to cancel all events through the next few months has now been made.
The events affected by the decision include the following:
- Wake Forest Home & Garden Show
- Music at Midday
- Concerts in the Park
- Wake Forest Unplugged
- Good Neighbor Day
- Trung Thu Moon Festival
- National Public Lands Day
- National Night Out
- Wake Forest Dance Festival
- National Trails Day & 5K
- Public Power Week Energy Expo
- Halloween Spooktacular
- Joyner Park Fall Foliage Tours
“The decision to suspend these events was based on the unpredictability of the coronavirus, a desire to safeguard the health and safety of the community and an expectation that residents will not be allowed to gather safely in large groups for the foreseeable future,” Crabtree said in the town’s news release.
The board’s decision does not impact camps and workshops at the Renaissance Centre, Parks and Recreation programs – including summer camps, Holding Park Aquatic Center, or the Taylor Street Park Sprayground.
In addition to the board’s decision, Wake Forest’s Historic Preservation Commission has decided to cancel this year’s Christmas Historic Home Tour that was originally scheduled for Dec. 5.
A decision on Wake Forest events past Oct. 31 will be made no later than early October, Crabtree said.
