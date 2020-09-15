Wake Forest cellphone tower hit by thieves, T-Mobile service problems possible

WAKE FOREST, N.C. (WNCN) — Thousands of T-Mobile cellphone customers will have service problems this week after thieves took cable and wires from a cellphone tower in Wake County, officials say.

The incident was reported just after 3 p.m. Monday at the T-Mobile tower at 2917 Durham Road in Wake Forest, according to the Wake County Sheriff’s Office.

“An employee with the company reported that the suspect or suspects, entered the base of the tower by using a code, only known by employees,” a news release said.

The thieves then climbed the tower and took about $10,000 worth of cable and copper wires, the release said.

T-Mobile customers may experience a loss of service for most of this week, until the wiring can be replaced, company officials told deputies.

If anyone knows about the theft, they are asked to call the Wake County Sheriff’s Office at 919-856-6911.

