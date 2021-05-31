Wake Forest church to host COVID-19 vaccination clinic on Tuesday

WAKE FOREST, N.C. (WNCN) — If you live in or around Wake Forest, there’s an opportunity for you to get your COVID-19 vaccine on Tuesday.

Friendship Chapel Baptist Church, located at 237 Friendship Chapel Road, will host a vaccine clinic from 3 p.m. to 7 p.m.

Appointments are required and are available on a first-come, first-served basis for anyone 12 years old and up.

To register for the clinic: