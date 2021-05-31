Wake Forest church to host COVID-19 vaccination clinic on Tuesday

Wake County News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

WAKE FOREST, N.C. (WNCN) — If you live in or around Wake Forest, there’s an opportunity for you to get your COVID-19 vaccine on Tuesday.

Friendship Chapel Baptist Church, located at 237 Friendship Chapel Road, will host a vaccine clinic from 3 p.m. to 7 p.m.

Appointments are required and are available on a first-come, first-served basis for anyone 12 years old and up.

To register for the clinic:

  • Visit the NC Vaccine Finder website
  • Scroll down to “Find a Vaccine Provider Now,” and input “Wake Forest” or “27587”
  • Scroll down (on the left of the map) to Friendship Chapel Baptist Church, and click on “Submit Now”
  • Scroll through the questions: Language > Eligibility > Calendar (to June)
  • Select a time on June 1 that fits your schedule
  • Include all required demographic information

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending Stories

Click here for full list of trending stories