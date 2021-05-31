Wake Forest church to host COVID-19 vaccination clinic on Tuesday

WAKE FOREST, N.C. (WNCN) — If you live in or around Wake Forest, there’s an opportunity for you to get your COVID-19 vaccine on Tuesday.
Friendship Chapel Baptist Church, located at 237 Friendship Chapel Road, will host a vaccine clinic from 3 p.m. to 7 p.m.
Appointments are required and are available on a first-come, first-served basis for anyone 12 years old and up.
To register for the clinic:
- Visit the NC Vaccine Finder website
- Scroll down to “Find a Vaccine Provider Now,” and input “Wake Forest” or “27587”
- Scroll down (on the left of the map) to Friendship Chapel Baptist Church, and click on “Submit Now”
- Scroll through the questions: Language > Eligibility > Calendar (to June)
- Select a time on June 1 that fits your schedule
- Include all required demographic information