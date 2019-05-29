Wake Forest churchgoers troubled by nearby trash dumping ground Video

WAKE FOREST, N.C. (WNCN) — A vacant property in Wake Forest has become a dumping ground. Neighbors said it's been going on for years. The property is just across the street from the Spring Street Christian Church on North Brooks Street.

"Anything that can just be dumped off," said the church's pastor Eugene Monroe.

Parking at the church has always been tight. Parishioners frequently use North Brooks Street. That means they're walking or driving through trash.

CBS 17 found all kinds of trash, food wrappers, cups, even a picnic table.

"It's a community, it's not a garbage disposal where you just come in, just dump whatever you feel like," Monroe said.

Things became especially frustrating Monday when several dozen people showed up for a funeral.

"It's awful and there's no excuse for it," Millicent Haywood, a parishioner and neighbor said.

Haywood said she's called the town several times in the past. Tuesday morning she took to Facebook and the Wake Forest Community Information page. CBS 17 saw the post and followed up with the town.

Wake Forest told CBS 17 they'd seen the post and would be sending a crew out to clean up the trash.

CBS 17 then informed Haywood.

"Praise God, praise God and I thank you all for bringing some attention to it," Haywood said.

The town said it's the property owner's responsibility to clean it up. They said they reached out to that person back in April but have not heard back. They said a fine is possible but they like to start by educating the owner about their policies. In this case, they're making an exception.

"That's awesome that that person decided to take that step," said Monroe.

"You would not want people to come to your street, your yard and leave their trash," Haywood said.

The town said crews will pick up the debris as part of their next trash collection. It's expected to happen Wednesday.

