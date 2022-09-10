WAKE FOREST, N.C. (WNCN) — The doors remain closed at the Northern Wake Senior Center in Wake Forest, but the work continues.

“We are now in eight locations. All the [older] population’s needs are being met as much as possible,” said Jennie Griggs.

In July, lightning hit the facility. Fortunately, no one was inside at the time.

Firefighters say there was damage to the roof and several rooms. The fire department credits the sprinklers for keeping the fire from spreading.

Griggs, the program director for the Northern and Eastern Wake Senior Centers, said they haven’t missed a beat.

“Most of the volunteers and the folks that have volunteered their facilities are private citizens of Wake Forest. Then the town of Wake Forest has donated a lot of their parks and recs facilities for us to use,” she said.

Resources for Seniors Inc., the organization that provides the programming at the facility, said staff members are also fielding questions from people and getting them hooked up with programs being offered at the different locations.

They are continuing to provide things like meals and classes in art, writing and dancing.

“I am almost 70 years old. I am retired. This is what they call in the aging population ‘an encore.’ It’s my honor to make the aging population part of it,” said Griggs.

There’s no lack of passion and no lack of generosity from the community.

Next week, there will be a benefit concert to help with expenses.

“We have a group called the Friends of the Northern Wake Senior Center. They have formed their own 501c. They basically provide funding for items and teachers and things like that we don’t have funding for,” Griggs said.

That benefit concert will happen Sunday, Sept. 18 at the Forks Cafeteria in Wake Forest from 3:30 p.m. to 5 p.m.

As far as the facility, some repairs have started, and construction is set to start soon. They hope to reopen at the beginning of next year.