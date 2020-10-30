Wake Forest crews remove portable basketball goals in neighborhoods

WAKE FOREST, N.C. (WNCN) — The town of Wake Forest has decided to take down outdoor basketball goals that were along streets in neighborhoods, officials say.

Wake Forest town spokesman Bill Crabtree says that 130 letters were mailed out more than a month ago about the planned removal of the basketball goals.

Crabtree said in a news release Friday that the basketball goals were a “serious hazard to those who play and/or drive in the street.” He said the basketball goals were also removed from the town right-of-way areas for “safety and liability reasons.”

The letter mailed last month also asked residents to remove goals within five days.

Friday, crews removed four portable basketball goals throughout the town, he said.

Two of the goals will be returned to their owners “due to concerns expressed by local residents,” Crabtree said in a news release.

The owners of the other two goals asked for the town to keep the items.

Crabtree said the town will continue to mail letters to residents about the basketball goals.

“However, crews will no longer remove any portable goals or play equipment without speaking to the property owner first,” Crabtree said in the news release.

Here is the full news release from the town or Wake Forest:

Earlier today Town crews removed four portable basketball goals from public rights-of-way along three Wake Forest streets. Due to concerns expressed by local residents, crews will return two of the goals to their respective owners this afternoon. The owners of the other two goals asked the Town to keep them. The four basketball goals were hauled away over one month after our Public Works Department mailed notification letters to over 130 town residents informing them that their basketball goals or other items located in the right-of-way posed a safety hazard. The letter also asked the residents to remove the items within five days. For safety and liability reasons, the Town requests that all basketball goals and other play equipment be removed from the right-of-way. While the Town appreciates the outdoor recreation this equipment provides for both young people and adults, they present a serious hazard to those who play and/or drive in the street. These items can also cause damage to vehicles, including Town vehicles, that work in the right-of-way, for among other things, general street maintenance, as well as the removal of snow, leaves, branches and debris. Moving forward, the Public Works Department will continue to mail notification letters to residents concerning obstructions in the right-of-way. However, crews will no longer remove any portable goals or play equipment without speaking to the property owner first.