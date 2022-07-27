WAKE FOREST, N.C. (WNCN) – A daycare teacher has been fired following charges of child abuse.

The Wake Forest Police Department arrested Brittany Hollifield last week.

Police started investigating Kids R Kids Wake Forest after complaints from parents.

A parent sent CBS 17 surveillance video that shows a teacher seemingly push a child to the ground with her foot before roughly picking up the child and placing them on the ground.

It’s just one incident parents said they witnessed on video at Kids R Kids of Wake Forest, and now police are looking into the matter.

Court documents obtained by CBS 17 said in one incident Hollifield physically dropped a child into a chair from the height of 12 to 18 inches.

Another incident states she placed a hand on a child adding unneeded pressure to the head and neck.

Additionally, Stacie Williamson, the Owner/Operator of Kids R Kids Wake Forest sent CBS 17 a statement.

“The allegations are disturbing and understandably upsetting, and we are fully-cooperating with Wake Forest law enforcement in the investigation of this case. Based on our internal findings, our school initiated the termination of the teacher in question the same day the incident was brought to our attention. On that same day, we also reported the matter to the Wake County Division of Human Services. In the meantime, our leadership team has committed our entire staff to remedial courses on Kids ‘R’ Kids’ standards of operation so that we can ensure our staff is aligned with the company’s longtime company mission to make sure every child in our care feels safe, loved and inspired. Again, we are sincerely apologetic to the involved family and are doing our part to make sure this situation never happens again.”