WAKE FOREST, N.C. (WNCN) — Wake Forest unveiled a new disc golf course Thursday morning at Southeastern Baptist Theological Seminary.

The seminary collaborated with the Town of Wake Forest and the Capital Area Disc League to expand the original 9-hole-course to 18.

“They gave me a little bit more acreage out here in the open. And I use pockets of woods to create more holes. And hopefully, you know, people have a great player experience here with the open and wooded holes,” said Jay Pontier, league president.

The town hopes that the expanded course will bring more disc golfers to the area. 14-year-old Aubrey Terry is a self-taught disc golfer, and she said she’s happy to now have a field only 15 minutes from her house.

“I am really excited. Like, it looks, like, really, really fun. And it’s basically my home court. So I’m really glad that they did 18,” Terry said.

Terry started playing disc golf with her father during the pandemic. Now she’s competing at the national level. She recently tied for 9th place at the Professional Disc Golf Association Junior World Championships. Right now, Terry’s competing in the amateur league, but she hopes to go pro one day.

Town officials say they’re excited to have players from all over enjoy the expanded disc golf course.

Aubrey and members from the disc league say that the beauty of the sport is that it’s for everyone. Pontier said disc golf players will soon be able to find the course on the U-Disc app.